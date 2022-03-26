Cherokee County deputies search for man wanted on child molestation charges

article

Cherokee County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a man wanted on child molestation charges.

Authorities issued arrest warrants to for 37-year-old John Allen Bennett. He is believed to have fled the north Georgia area and may be traveling to Valdosta, Georgia or north Florida.

Bennett is described by investigators as a white male, around 5 ft. and 8 in. tall, weighing around 185 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last known to be the driver of a green 1995 Ford Ranger.

Anyone who sees Bennett or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.

