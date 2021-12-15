Cherokee County company collecting donations for victims of Kentucky tornado

A Cherokee County company is giving back to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Cherokee Feed and Seed has launched a Facebook page asking the public for help, and has been loaded with donations.

Donations include nonperishable items, toys, toiletries, and more.

The general manager shared that he and his family are from Bowling Green, Kentucky and the devastation hit home.

Organizers said as long as they keep filling up trucks they will continue making trips to Kentucky.

The company has partnered with a charitable organization in Kentucky and are now accepting monetary donations.

The first truck will take off Thursday.

For more information visit facebook.com/CherokeeFeedandSeed.