Canton man arrested with sexual content involving children found on phone
CANTON, Ga. - A Canton man has been arrested and charged after officials say they found sexually exploitive materials involving children on his cellphone.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security searched Nabeel Kory Serrano's house and phone Tuesday.
The 35-year-old man was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
He is being held without bond.