Cherokee County business sees rise in demand for plexiglass products

Many stores are installing plexiglass barriers to keep customers and employees safe as they start to open back up for business.

Custom Choice Acrylics in Cherokee County has adapted their business to meet this demand. The company specializes in purchase displays for retailers.

Since mid-March, however, the company has started producing face shields and plexiglass partitians.

"We've made hanging barriers for salons and optometrist offices, as well as for many different dentists and doctor's offices, made custom barriers for their front office areas," said Glenn Sticher, CEO of Custom Choice Acrylics.

Sticher told FOX 5 he had to adapt in order to keep his business afloat during the pandemic.

"That first week, I was like 'oh my gosh what are we going to do? We're done for. I don't think we're going to make it through this.' But we were able to reinvent ourselves so that we could make it through," Sticher said.

The demand for plexiglass products has been high, but Sticher said he and others in the industry are running into problem with the supply.

"I joke and I tell everyone that plexi glass is the new toilet paper," Sticher said.

Sticher said he's running low of certain types of plexiglass and has been told they wont be able to restock them until mid-June.

Sticher said he's thankful he has been continue to keep his company in business the last several months, but he said his small business isn't out of the water just yet.

"We're going to have to go back to the way things were before as far as our retail display industry. If we can at least put enough money in the bank now to survive over the next six months and keep our employees employed, then that's the ultimate goal," Sticher said.

