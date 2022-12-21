Expand / Collapse search
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Cherokee Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday.

The person above was involved in an incident at the 1133 Highway 92 location in Acworth on Dec. 18. 

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or ahs information regarding that incident, please call investigators at 770-928-0239.