Forest Park chemical fire: Evacuations underway, roads closed

The Brief Police and fire crews responded to a chemical fire at 71 Barnett Rd. An evacuation order is in effect for the surrounding area, with roadblocks in place. Officials urge the public to avoid the area and follow directions from responders.



People within a half-mile radius of a Forest Park chemical plant due to a fire.

The City of Forest Park issued that emergency alert as police and fire crews Thursday morning at a plant that makes polymer and composite resins.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire at 71 Barnett Road around 11:21 a.m., fire officials say. The flames were put out within minutes. An evacuation/shelter in place order of half a mile of the incident location has been issued for the affected area. Roadblocks are currently in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and efficiently.

A massive response is seen outside a chemical plant after a reported fired inside along Barnett Road in Forest Park on Jan. 15, 2026. (FOX 5)

At this time, there are no known respiratory-related concerns associated with the chemicals or vapors involved in this incident, based on current assessments. Environmental agents say they have not found that any chemicals were released in the air or water.

The public is encouraged to follow all instructions provided by on-scene emergency personnel.

Barnett Road is near Old Dixie Road and Kennedy Road, a little less than 2 miles east of the end of the Atlanta airport's fifth runway.

Dig deeper:

The plant, which makes polymer and composite resins, reported an upset reactor earlier in the morning and the fire erupted a short time afterward, although officials are still investigating if the two events are connected.

What you can do:

Residents and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel as the situation remains active.

What we don't know:

Officials do not have an estimate for when the evacuation/shelter-in-place order will be lifted.