Derek Chauvin Trial: Who are the selected jurors?

Jury selection is underway for the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the death of George Floyd. It is expected to last three weeks. A total of 14 jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--are needed to start trial.

Selected jurors so far

Juror No. 2

White man in his 20s

Chemist, told the court he is passionate about his work and considers himself a logical person

Has not seen any of the videos of Floyd’s deadly arrest, but he did visit the memorial at 38th and Chicago with his fiancé

Juror No. 9

Mixed/multiracial woman in her 20s, originally from northern Minnesota

Said she was excited to be summoned for jury duty, especially once she found out which case it involved

Described her personality as a "go with the flow" type

Juror No. 19

White man in his 30s

Auditor, described himself as honest and straightforward

Has a friend who is a Minneapolis police officer, but has not talked to him about the case or seen him since the pandemic began

Juror No. 27

Black man in his 30s

Works in IT management

Immigrated to the U.S. about 14 years ago, moved to U.S. in 2012

Married, no children

Prosecutors asked him what he thinks of the "defund police" movement. He indicated he opposes the idea.

Juror No. 44

White woman in her 50s

Single mom of two teenage boys

C-level type executive in the nonprofit sector with a focus on healthcare

Has had some contact with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison during advocacy work

Says she has some empathy for the officers and for George Floyd, telling the court, "I’m sure his death is not something anyone intended to happen."

Juror No. 52

Black man in his 30s

Coaches youth sports, works in banking

Wrote in his jury questionnaire that he wondered why other police officers at the scene did not intervene in the deadly arrest. He recognizes the historic nature of the case.

Juror No. 55

White woman in her 50s

Single parent

Works in health care

She reported being uncomfortable with nearby rioting last year that encroached on her neighborhood. She says she couldn't watch the full George Floyd video because it was disturbing.

Juror No. 79

Black man in his 40s

Married and has a child

Works in management

Knows about the Minneapolis settlement with the Floyd family, but said it does not affect his view

Juror No. 85

Woman

Married and has a young child

Works as a consultant

Knows about the Minneapolis settlement with the Floyd family but said it does not affect her view

Judge Peter Cahill told the selected jurors to go home and not to do any reading or research about the case in the coming weeks. He told them to report back to the courthouse on March 29 at 9 a.m., saying he is confident the trial will begin at that time.

Each prospective juror was assigned a randomized number when they filled out the 14-page questionnaire, which asked them about their knowledge of the case, police connections and attitudes towards the justice system as well as their media habits. Both sides agreed to dismiss 16 of the first 50 prospective jurors for cause on Monday based on their answers to the questionnaire.