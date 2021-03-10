Derek Chauvin Trial: Who are the selected jurors?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jury selection is underway for the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the death of George Floyd. It is expected to last three weeks. A total of 14 jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--are needed to start trial.
Selected jurors so far
Juror No. 2
- White man in his 20s
- Chemist, told the court he is passionate about his work and considers himself a logical person
- Has not seen any of the videos of Floyd’s deadly arrest, but he did visit the memorial at 38th and Chicago with his fiancé
Juror No. 9
- Mixed/multiracial woman in her 20s, originally from northern Minnesota
- Said she was excited to be summoned for jury duty, especially once she found out which case it involved
- Described her personality as a "go with the flow" type
Juror No. 19
- White man in his 30s
- Auditor, described himself as honest and straightforward
- Has a friend who is a Minneapolis police officer, but has not talked to him about the case or seen him since the pandemic began
Juror No. 27
- Black man in his 30s
- Works in IT management
- Immigrated to the U.S. about 14 years ago, moved to U.S. in 2012
- Married, no children
- Prosecutors asked him what he thinks of the "defund police" movement. He indicated he opposes the idea.
Juror No. 44
- White woman in her 50s
- Single mom of two teenage boys
- C-level type executive in the nonprofit sector with a focus on healthcare
- Has had some contact with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison during advocacy work
- Says she has some empathy for the officers and for George Floyd, telling the court, "I’m sure his death is not something anyone intended to happen."
Juror No. 52
- Black man in his 30s
- Coaches youth sports, works in banking
- Wrote in his jury questionnaire that he wondered why other police officers at the scene did not intervene in the deadly arrest. He recognizes the historic nature of the case.
Juror No. 55
- White woman in her 50s
- Single parent
- Works in health care
- She reported being uncomfortable with nearby rioting last year that encroached on her neighborhood. She says she couldn't watch the full George Floyd video because it was disturbing.
Juror No. 79
- Black man in his 40s
- Married and has a child
- Works in management
- Knows about the Minneapolis settlement with the Floyd family, but said it does not affect his view
Juror No. 85
- Woman
- Married and has a young child
- Works as a consultant
- Knows about the Minneapolis settlement with the Floyd family but said it does not affect her view
Judge Peter Cahill told the selected jurors to go home and not to do any reading or research about the case in the coming weeks. He told them to report back to the courthouse on March 29 at 9 a.m., saying he is confident the trial will begin at that time.
Each prospective juror was assigned a randomized number when they filled out the 14-page questionnaire, which asked them about their knowledge of the case, police connections and attitudes towards the justice system as well as their media habits. Both sides agreed to dismiss 16 of the first 50 prospective jurors for cause on Monday based on their answers to the questionnaire.