Chattooga County woman arrested for bestiality, child sexual exploitation

The Brief Lillian Hughes, 32, of Lyerly, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of bestiality, the GBI says. Investigators say the case began in July after a tip from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office led to a search of her home and her arrest. The charges are part of the GBI’s ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force effort targeting the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.



A Chattooga County woman has been arrested on multiple charges involving child exploitation and bestiality, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI says 32-year-old Lillian Hughes of Lyerly was taken into custody Aug. 5 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of bestiality. She is being held in the Chattooga County Jail.

Investigators say the case began in July after the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office referred a tip about Hughes’ possible possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material online. That led to a GBI investigation, a search warrant at her home and her arrest. The sheriff’s office assisted with the search and arrest.

What we don't know:

No details about the allegations were revealed. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot of Hughes.

What they're saying:

The GBI says the case is part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify people involved in trading child sexual abuse material. The federally funded program, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, targets online predators and works to prevent unsupervised contact between them and minors.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is urged to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be made at 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.