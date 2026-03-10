Chattooga County man gets life in prison after child escapes to report abuse, DA says

The Brief A Chattooga County man received a life sentence for the repeated physical and sexual abuse of three children. The defendant must serve 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for the possibility of parole. Abuse involving wooden paddles and stun guns was discovered after a child escaped the home to seek help.



A Chattooga County man was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual battery and rape. The man was convicted on Feb. 22 of rape, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, and simple battery.

What we know:

During the five-day trial, prosecutors outlined that three children in his care and living in his home were subjected to repeated physical and sexual abuse. That abuse came to light when one of the children snuck out of the home and sought help from a family member.

While being interviewed by specially trained investigators, the children said that a wooden paddle was frequently used to hit them, sometimes multiple times a day. The paddle had left bruising, according to prosecutors. Once the children were removed from the home, they disclosed more abuse, including the use of an electric stun gun and several sexual abuse encounters.

The man was sentenced on March 9 to life, with the first 30 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for the bravery of the children who came forward to speak truth about the harm the defendant caused them and the dedication of the law enforcement officers and prosecution team who secured a conviction in this case," acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman said.