Chattahoochee River tubers found safe after being reported missing

Two people tubing down the Chattahoochee River were found safe Saturday night after being reported missing, officials said.

What we know:

White County officials said the pair were reported missing around 7:10 p.m. when members of their group called police. Officials said the group had waited about 45 minutes for them to show up before calling 911.

About 10 minutes into the search, crews found some of the tubers’ personal items on the riverbank. White County then notified Habersham County authorities to check their side of the river. Baldwin police, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia State Patrol’s Aviation Unit also assisted in the search.

Wildwood Outfitters, which served as the incident command post, provided guides to help even though the missing tubers were not customers.

Family members later located the two at a house in Cleveland around 9:15 p.m., about two hours after the search began. Police responded to the home and confirmed they were safe.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the tubers made it from the river to the house.