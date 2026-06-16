Champions for CASA launches Culinary Connection Experience

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The Brief Champions for CASA is hosting its inaugural Culinary Connection Experience in Las Vegas. Chef Wesley Pumphrey and Chef Jeff Martell are partnering to co-create the event's interactive culinary experience. Ticket sales and sponsorships will directly fund resources, training, and youth programs at the Champions for CASA Connections Center.



An interactive culinary event presented by Champions for CASA will raise funds for resources, mentorship, and life-changing experiences for children in foster care.

Champions for CASA will host the inaugural Culinary Connection Experience on June 25, bringing together community leaders, supporters, CASA volunteers, and foster youth for an immersive evening designed to raise awareness and support the Champions for CASA Connections Center.

What we know:

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to supporting and promoting the use of trained volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Champions for CASA is the only organization formally aligned with the court through a Memorandum of Understanding, helping equip CASA volunteers with the tools and resources needed to advocate effectively for children navigating the foster care system.

While other nonprofits may fundraise around foster care, they are not affiliated with CASA or the court and do not have relationships that connect them to foster youth.

The Champions for CASA Connections Center, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the only center dedicated to supporting CASA volunteers and the foster children they serve.

The Culinary Connection Experience has been created to highlight the power of connection and mentorship.

One of the people making it possible is Chef Wesley Pumphrey of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants.

Chef Wes has donated his time, talent, and resources to create a culinary experience where foster children and their CASA volunteers can learn how to cook together.

His connection to the mission is personal. His wife was a foster child, and he understands how important it is for children to feel seen, valued, and supported.

Guests will experience interactive culinary stations and a silent auction, and the event will feature cuisine created in collaboration with Chef Jeff Martell, CASA volunteers, and foster youth.

Tickets for the Champions for CASA Culinary Connection Experience are set at $75.

Community sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations looking to support the cause and gain meaningful visibility and community engagement. Inquiries may be directed to dklein@championsforcasa.org.

Funds raised through the event will directly support programs and resources provided through the Connections Center, including volunteer support, youth engagement opportunities, and training resources.

What we don't know:

We do not know if there is a set cutoff date for purchasing tickets or registering.