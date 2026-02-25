'I feel violated': Chamblee small business owner shares video of suspected wallet thief

The Brief A masked walk-in thief stole a wallet from a locked Chamblee business, charging nearly $15,000 to credit cards. The suspect targeted high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Lululemon across metro Atlanta following the theft. Business owner Amy Ma is personally offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.



Police are searching for a woman caught on camera after a local business owner reported a theft that resulted in nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges.

Amy Ma, the owner of Blinq Lash and Brows, said the incident occurred last Friday around 1:30 p.m. at her shop near the MARTA station.

‘I let my guard down’

What we know:

While the business typically operates by appointment with the doors locked, Ma said she made an exception for a masked woman who arrived as a walk-in.

"I let my guard down," Ma said. "It's a good area. I've been here 3-4 years... I feel violated. I'm still shaking talking about it."

According to Ma, the woman went to the bathroom and then moved to another part of the shop. Shortly after the woman left, Ma discovered her wallet, which had been tucked away in a drawer, was missing.

In the hours following the theft, Ma said approximately $13,000 was charged to her credit cards at various locations across metro Atlanta, including a Chevron gas station, Lululemon and Saks Fifth Avenue at Lenox Square, and SM Diamond in Druid Hills.

The Chamblee Police Department is currently following leads to identify the woman, whom they are describing as a person of interest. Investigators are working to gather additional surveillance footage from the locations where the stolen cards were used.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Chamblee business owner Amy Ma describes the theft of her wallet and nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges at her studio near the MARTA station on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

‘More angry than anything’

What they're saying:

For Ma, the financial loss is only part of the pain. She said the incident has cost her a sense of security.

"I'm more angry than anything," Ma said. "I'm doing the best I can to be able to catch her, if possible."

Reward

What's next:

Ma is personally offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video or has information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Chamblee Police Department.