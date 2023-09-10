Police flock to Shallowford Road late Saturday night to break up protest

Chamblee police have confirmed the reason for the large presence of law enforcement on Shallowford Road late Saturday night.

Officials said they responded to an event being held at the Quality Inn. A large group of protesters reportedly caused a disturbance at the hotel and damaged a window. The event hall owner tried to shut the event down.

Chamblee officers called in reinforcement from neighboring departments to help control the crowd.

The crowd began to disperse just before 11 p.m. No one was injured or arrested.

Chamblee police said they had no information to provide on the event, the protesting group and what they were protesting.

