Chamblee man survives after being run over during trailer theft attempt

The Brief Grover Poindexter was run over by a thief trying to steal his trailer filled with lawn equipment. The suspect fled in a stolen van, hitting five cars and a tree while wearing a wig. Poindexter suffered multiple broken bones but is recovering and warning others to stay alert.



A Chamblee man says he’s lucky to be alive after police say he was run over by a thief trying to steal his trailer full of lawn equipment.

What they're saying:

Grover Poindexter spoke with FOX 5’s Eric Perry about the September 13 incident outside his apartment complex. Police said the suspect was driving a stolen van and attempted to hook it to Poindexter’s trailer before speeding off.

"The guy tried to pull up in a stolen van and tried to take my trailer," Poindexter said. "He hooked it up to my trailer, and he tried to take off, but I guess in the ordeal the trailer came off so he wasn’t able to take it, but in the same process he was able to ride over me."

Police said the suspect hit five parked cars and knocked over a tree while fleeing the scene. Witnesses told investigators the driver was wearing a wig.

Poindexter was left with serious injuries, including 10 broken ribs, a broken femur, a broken ankle and multiple stitches. "I’m totally blessed to be in the situation where I am. And I know that," he said.

After weeks in the hospital, he’s now walking again — slowly, with the help of a walker. A horticulture graduate who loves working outdoors, Poindexter said his recovery has been emotional. "Stuff that really gets me is the family and my clients," he said. "It’s so overwhelming and that’s the part I’m trying to grasp. I’m happy to be here but the people step up and help me out is huge."

He said it’s not the first time his property has been targeted at the complex, where he claims a broken gate gives thieves easy access. Poindexter hopes his story serves as a warning to other landscapers to stay alert and protect their equipment.