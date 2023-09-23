Arrest made in August murder, robbery, kidnapping case

article

Chamblee police have finally made an arrest after nearly a month spent searching for a suspect in what's now being investigated as a homicide.

Officials first reported finding a deceased female victim at 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta on Aug. 30 at around 7 a.m.

On Sept. 22, 24-year-old Ja'Keivious Arnold was arrested in Chamblee. He was charged with the woman's murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Atlanta police have not released any other information yet on the case. In August, they said the woman's cause and manner of death would be determined by an autopsy.