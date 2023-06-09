Celebration of Life held for DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Family and friends arrived at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church located on Fairburn Road to celebrate the life of Jacky Oh. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Loved ones gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Jacky Oh, a former cast member of "Wild N' Out" and partner of Atlanta comedian and entertainer DC Young Fly.

The Celebration of Life took place at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Fairburn Road NW in Atlanta. There was a viewing at 1 p.m. and a service that followed at 2 p.m.

The announcement for the somber ceremony was made on Instagram on Thursday.

Jacky Oh's real name was Jacklyn Smith. She died at the age of 32. She and DC Young Fly had three children together -- 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Nala and 10-month-old Prince'Nehemiah.

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, released a statement earlier this week to People, thanking everyone for their well-wishes.

Oh died on May 31 in Miami. The cause of her death has not been released, but a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a "mommy makeover."

Oh and DC met in 2015, the same year he made his premiere on MTV's hit show "Wild 'N Out."