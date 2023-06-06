DC Young Fly speaks out for 1st time on Jackie Oh's sudden death

article

"Wild N' Out" star DC Young Fly has shared his first words since the sudden passing of his partner Jacky O.

The Atlanta native and his family released a statement to People thanking everyone for their well wishes.

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, says he and his loved ones are asking for privacy during this difficult time.

While they were never married, he and Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, share three kids - 6-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Nala, and 10-month-old Prince'Nehemiah.

Oh died in died on May 31 in Miami. The cause of her death has not been released, but a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a "mommy makeover."

Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attend HOUSE PARTY Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Oh and DC met in 2015, the same year he made his premiere on MTV's hit show "Wild 'N Out." TMX reports that DC was in Atlanta filming new episodes of the show when it happened.

The "Wild 'N Out" social media page posted about Ms Jacky's death, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons."

Oh was 32 years old.

