Celebration Bowl happening Saturday at Mercedes-Benz, VP Harris attending

The Celebration Bowl is set to take place this weekend, featuring a face-off between Howard University and Florida A&M University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the event, being an alumna of Howard University.

This marks a historic occasion for Howard as it is the first time in the school's history that they are participating in the Celebration Bowl. Players have expressed their excitement about this significant moment for the university.

