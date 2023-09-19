Celebrating Oktoberfest at Atlanta’s best 'Wurst' spot

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re generally focused on showcasing the best of everything. But we don’t mind spending a morning with the worst…that is, when it’s spelled w-u-r-s-t!

Now that Oktoberfest season is upon us, we decided to throw on our lederhosen and spend a morning with the talented team at The Wurst Beer Hall, a German-themed beer and food joint located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

Created by Chef Shaun Doty (along with the adjoining The Best Sandwich Shop), The Wurst Beer Hall is open for dinner on Wednesdays through Sundays and brunch on the weekends — and the menu features plenty of German favorites including Bavarian pretzels, chicken schnitzel, and sauerkraut. Those staples sit side-by-side with Southern brunch classics including chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy, and traditional pub fare like fish and chips and bangers and mash. And, of course, with a name like The Wurst Beer Hall, there’s plenty of beer on tap!

The Wurst Beer Hall is located at 863 Ponce de Leon Avenue Northeast, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sundays — along with 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

Oktoberfest, of course, is a celebration of German food, beer, and culture — and this year’s event launched Saturday and runs through Oct. 3. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the Oktoberfest spirit at one of the "Wurst" places in the city!