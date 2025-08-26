Celebrating National Dog Day in Atlanta | Aug. 26, 2025

article

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day and here are some ways that you can celebrate in metro Atlanta.

Dutch Bros is celebrating National Dog Day on Tuesday, Aug. 26, by treating both customers and their pups. Stop by any Dutch Bros location with your furry friend and receive one of three limited-edition bandanas plus a free pup cup with the purchase of any medium or large drink, while supplies last.

Celebrate National Dog Day on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with Camp Bow Wow, which is offering a free day of camp for all new campers at its Georgia locations. Pups will enjoy a personalized assessment, gradual introduction to the pack, first-day photos, and a summary from trained camp counselors during their visit. The dog daycare and boarding provider is also launching a sweepstakes in honor of its 25th anniversary, running Aug. 26–Sept. 30, with prizes including 25 free days of daycare and $2,500 cash. Entries can be made by registering online, bringing your dog to daycare, or posting a video on Instagram of your pup’s excitement about going to camp using #campbowwowsweepstakes and #nationaldogday. More details are available at here.

Celebrate National Dog Day with a community event at Hotel Granada Midtown (1302 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta) on Friday, Sept. 26, from 5:30–8 p.m. The evening features pet-friendly activities, adoption and fostering opportunities with LifeLine Animal Project, a pop-up shop from FrenchieBling with stylish dog bandanas, and specialty cocktails and mocktails at the cash bar, with proceeds supporting LifeLine. Guests can bring their pups or simply come to support a great cause while enjoying a lively night of wagging tails and community connection. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged through Eventbrite.

Celebrate National Dog Day at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta’s Pawty on the Patio on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 5–7 p.m. in the hotel’s serene Zen Garden (3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta). Guests and their pups can enjoy themed cocktails, craft dog treats, pet photography, and stunning waterfall views in a pet-friendly setting, with proceeds supporting the Atlanta Humane Society. Open to hotel guests and the public, this lively evening promises sips, cuddles, and community fun. Paid venue parking is available. Get tickets here.

Celebrate International Dog Day with Aveline’s Puppy Pop-up at The Kimpton Shane Hotel (1340 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta) on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 5–8 p.m. Guests can sip cocktails while enjoying 15 minutes of playtime with adoptable pups from the Atlanta Humane Society, with all ticket proceeds benefiting the shelter. Each ticket (from $31) also includes a welcome drink and an entry to win a one-night stay at The Shane with the Pampered Pooch Package. Reservations are required, and attendees should arrive by 5:30 p.m. to secure their puppy playtime slot. Get tickets here.

Celebrate National Dog Day with a Paw-ty at Scenthound Snellville (3035 Centerville Hwy, Unit 7, Snellville) on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 2–4 p.m. The event features a canine costume contest, a spin-to-win prize wheel, and free pampering treats for pups, making it a fun outing for dogs and their families. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to RSVP by calling 770-370-7595. More info here.

Celebrate National Dog Day at Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Newnan (505 Highway 34 E / 505 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan) on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Guests who bring their pups through the drive-thru will receive a fun gift with any purchase, while supplies last. More info here.