Celebrating Christmas at the Chateau.

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when that “home” is the gorgeous and recently-renovated Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton.

The award-winning winery and resort, located on 3,500 acres just off of I-85, is a popular holiday destination, thanks to its festive decor and delicious menus at the property’s ten restaurants and bars. And staffers say there’s even more reason to celebrate this season, thanks to the completion of a $25 million renovation earlier this year. It’s the first major renovation since the resort began welcoming visitors back in the 1980s, and included upgrades to the more than 250 guest rooms and suites along with the addition of new hangouts including contemporary sports bar Louis’ House of Bourbon and coffee and wine bar Le Petit Cafe.

Now that it's the hoiday season, there's also a long list of special activities for families, including Holiday Tea Service (Wednesdays through Sundays in Versailles), Breakfast with Santa (Sundays in Versailles), and various Holiday-inspired classes.

Of course, we had to get a look at the renovations and try our hand at some of the holiday activities (not to mention taste-test some of the winery's award-winning wines!) -- click the video player to check it out, and click here for more information on what’s being called the “new” Chateau Elan Winery & Resort.