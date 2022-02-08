Celebrating a flavorful Valentine’s Day at Krog Street Market

It’s been listed as one of the top food halls in the nation, featuring more than a dozen dining options ranging from soul food to sushi. But this time of year, Krog Street Market might as well be renamed Krog "Sweet" Market, as vendors help make Valentine’s Day even sweeter for their customers.

We spent some time hanging out at Krog Street Market and getting some Valentine’s Day gift ideas from the talented business owners inside. Our stops included XOCOLATL, the chocolate micro-factory that we first featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2019.

XOCOLATL is the sweet idea of Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt, who fell in love with the natural chocolate they tasted during their backpacking travels in Central America. Since launching the micro-factory, the company has won multiple awards for their pure, uncomplicated chocolate, generally made with just cacao and organic cane sugar.

Also on the "menu" this morning was Indulge Gourmet Popcorn, a family-owned gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2017. Owner Amy Tyler says she discovered a natural talent for making and flavoring popcorn, and popular creations include Decadence (chocolate and caramel with pecans) and Zeal (white cheddar jalapeño).

Of course, we couldn’t stop by Krog Street Market without a visit to Bar Mercado and Recess, both owned by Atlanta's Castellucci Hospitality Group. Bar Mercado serves up a menu filled with Latin American and Spanish flavors and Recess focuses on healthy options including salads and bowls.

For more information on Krog Street Market and the dining and retail options inside, click here.

