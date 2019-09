article

Monday is National Chewing Gum Day.

Humans have used chewing gum for over 5,000 years.

The sources used to make gum resulted in minty and sweet chewable globs of wax or sap resin that fulfilled that human urge to gnaw and chew.

Studies show that chewing gum can improve memory, reduce stress, and increase alertness.

Chewing sugar-free gum can improve overall oral hygiene while also help to curb cravings and improve digestion.