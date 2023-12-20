Search underway for missing 65-year-ol man in Lawrenceville

The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Cedric Spencer, who was last seen walking away from his residence on Highland Lake Drive on December 17.

Spencer, a 6-foot-2-inch man weighing 200 pounds, sports gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen donning a light green hooded jacket paired with gray sweatpants.

Family and authorities are deeply concerned about his well-being, and efforts to locate him have been intensified. Gwinnett County Police are urging anyone with information regarding Spencer's whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.