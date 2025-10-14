Cedartown sex offender accused of grooming teens in Floyd, Polk counties in new case

article

The Brief Registered sex offender Garry D. Hand faces new charges of trafficking and photographing minors in Floyd County. Investigators say Hand groomed multiple underage victims over several years by giving them gifts and alcohol. Hand previously served 12 years in state prison after a 2003 child molestation conviction in Floyd County.



A Cedartown man already facing child sex crime charges is now accused of trafficking and photographing minors after police say he groomed several underage victims over a span of years.

What we know:

The Floyd County Police Department said 65-year-old Garry D. Hand, a registered sex offender, was arrested following a joint investigation with the Polk County Police Department.

Officers first learned of possible inappropriate contact between Hand and a 14-year-old girl in early August. As the investigation expanded, authorities discovered that Hand had allegedly been in contact with multiple underage girls and boys over several years.

Police said Hand groomed the teens by buying them food, electronics, clothing, alcohol, vaping devices, and other items.

On Oct. 13, Hand was charged with trafficking of persons, photographing minors by a registered sex offender, and grooming. His earlier charges in August included grooming, sexual battery, and child molestation.

Dig deeper:

According to Floyd County Jail records, Hand was first arrested on Aug. 8 and booked into the Floyd County Jail. He is being held without bond on multiple felony charges, including two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, three counts of grooming a minor for a sexual offense, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and two counts of photographing minors without parental consent as a registered sex offender.

Hand also faces one count each of sexual battery against a child under 16 and child molestation. Jail records show he is also being held for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hand, also listed under the alias "Gary Duane Hand," previously served time for child molestation in Floyd County.

Hand was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He was incarcerated at Coffee Correctional Facility from June 2007 until his release on Sept. 5, 2012.

What they're saying:

"We were grateful to collaborate with the Polk County Police Department to come to a resolution in this case," the Floyd County Police Department said in a statement. "It is priority number one to keep our children safe."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how investigators first linked Garry D. Hand to additional victims or how many minors may be involved in the case.

It is also unclear whether any evidence was recovered during searches of his home or electronic devices, or if other potential suspects are being investigated.

Police have not said when Hand is expected to appear in court.

Details about his previous arrest were not immediately available.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Mallory Boatfield with the Floyd County Police Department at 706-235-7766 or Sgt. Brandy Brady with the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.