Cedartown preschool: Police probe alleged abuse of 4-year-old

The Brief An employee at a Polk County preschool is accused of doing the unthinkable. Police are investigating an allegation that the employee engaged in inappropriate conduct with a 4-year-old child. That father says it happened at Cedartown First Methodist Preschool.



A Polk County preschool employee is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct with a 4-year-old child, sparking a police investigation.

What they're saying:

Mickey Manulkin says his son used to be a happy 4-year-old. Then, a few weeks ago, he noticed a change. "He wasn’t sleeping well at night to having accidents and just getting angry at little things that didn’t make sense for him to get angry about," Manulkin said.

Manulkin says on Wednesday, June 10, his son’s behavior worsened. "He had a little bit of a meltdown, which is abnormal for him," Manulkin said.

He asked his son what was wrong? "I just bluntly asked him if something was going on that he wanted to talk about, if he as being touched inappropriately."

The answer shook Manulkin. "He had said ‘yes.’"

Manulkin says there were multiple incidents. "It happened on multiple occasions. He disclosed that photos were taken," he said. "He went into details that no four-year-old should know.

The father says his son is traumatized. "His innocence got stolen from him," Manulkin said.

What we know:

Cedartown First Methodist Preschool sent a letter to parents. "Cedartown First Methodist Preschool has received allegations of potential improper conduct by an employee involving a child." The school says it contacted local and state authorities immediately and "placed the employee on leave."

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome confirms his department is investigating. He says they "intend to go where the evidence takes us. Newsome says the school is cooperating with the investigation.

"I want justice for my son. And I’m not going stop until I get that," Manulkin said

In the meantime, Manulkin is trying to help his son heal. "He’s not the same kid who i knew prior to this taking place," Manulkin said. "Trying to be there for my kid the best we can be and keep him living a normal life while moving forward."

The other side:

FOX 5 called Cedartown First Methodist Preschool several times. No one answered the phone. The school also wrote in the letter to parents the employee was fully vetted according to protocols from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. The school says the employee underwent a thorough criminal background check. It did not reveal any concerns.

FOX 5 checked DECAL’s website and could not find any major violations on the school’s record.