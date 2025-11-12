Cedartown man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting Polk County jail officers

article

A Cedartown man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking two jail officers at the Polk County Jail earlier this year.

What we know:

Prosecutors said 46-year-old Dewayne Young pleaded guilty on Nov. 3 before Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper to charges stemming from the July 5 assault that left two officers injured. A Polk County grand jury had indicted Young on multiple counts of aggravated assault for the attack.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Jaeson Smith said the punishment reflects the seriousness of the crime. "We were pleased to sentence Young to the maximum sentence," Smith said. "Our office will work closely with the Board of Pardons and Paroles to do everything within our power to make sure Young serves every day of the next two decades in prison."

Smith also commended the jail staff for their courage and resilience. "I thank all of our jailers for their dedication to Polk County and I am extremely thankful the injured jailers were able to return to work within days," he said. "Our local jailers have extremely difficult and dangerous jobs. If an inmate attempts to hurt them, that inmate will go to prison for a long time."