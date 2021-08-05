Man shot, woman hit with gun at DeKalb County home, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a DeKalb County home.

The DeKalb County Police Department says they responded to a shooting at the home on the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

At the home, police found a man shot. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say a woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries from being hit with a gun.

Detectives have not identified either victim and have not said if they have made any arrests.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

