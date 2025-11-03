Several Cedar Grove High students charged after on-campus fight, officials say

article

The Brief Multiple Cedar Grove High students face charges after a physical fight on campus, officials confirm. The principal said students were charged with Affray and Disrupting Public School as the investigation continues. The district handbook allows penalties up to expulsion and law enforcement referral for on-campus altercations.



Several Cedar Grove High School students are facing charges after a fight broke out on campus Monday, according to school officials.

Cedaer Grove High School fight

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Malik Douglas said "multiple students have been charged with Affray and Disrupting Public School" following what he described as a "physical altercation with each other on campus."

"The investigation into this incident is still ongoing," Douglas wrote. "All other applicable laws and violations of the 2025 DCSD Code of Student Conduct will be fully enforced to address this incident for all parties involved."

The school said additional criminal charges or disciplinary actions could follow as the investigation continues.

In a separate statement, Cedar Grove High School reiterated its stance against violence on campus. "Violence of any kind won’t be tolerated on campus, especially physical altercations," officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many students were involved in the fight or what caused it to begin.

It is also unclear whether anyone was injured, if video evidence exists, or when disciplinary hearings might take place.

The DeKalb County School District has not released details on what measures are being taken to prevent future incidents on campus.

DeKalb County Code of Student Conduct

Dig deeper:

According to the DeKalb County School District’s Code of Student Conduct, disciplinary actions for fighting or disrupting school operations can range from a parent conference to suspension, placement in an alternative school, or expulsion, depending on the severity of the incident and the student’s disciplinary history.

The handbook also states that school officials may refer cases to law enforcement when criminal charges apply, as in situations involving physical altercations on campus.

Cedar Grove High School is located on River Road in Ellenwood.

What you can do:

Parents and guardians of Cedar Grove High School are encouraged to call school administrators with any questions.