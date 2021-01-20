CDC to look at Atlanta crime stats

Can the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lend a hand to Atlanta's efforts to stem violent crime?

Councilman Howard Shook said it can. The veteran legislator, who represents Buckhead, said a scientist contacted him and made the suggestion.

Shook on Tuesday introduced a resolution asking his colleagues to allow the agency to take a look.

What can be analyzed? Inside the police department, police commanders attend a meeting weekly where crime is reviewed -- the number of incidents and the locations.

Shook said what scientists are capable of doing is digging deeper.

"We need to know what is causing all this violence," Shook said. "It's not only firearms, but I cannot remember when we have had so many stabbings."

Shook said people are afraid. He wants every possible resource added to the crime fight.

He added it is not just what is happening in the neighborhoods. "Our reputation as a city is at stake."

