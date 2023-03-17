Cause of fire at DeKalb bowling alley under investigation

article

Officials are investigating what caused a fire to spark inside an old bowling alley in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Video shows several firefighters battling the blaze on Glenwood Road, not far from Columbia Drive.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

