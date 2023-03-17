Expand / Collapse search

Cause of fire at DeKalb bowling alley under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
Heavy smoke comes from the roof of an old bowling alley in DeKalb County March 17, 2023 (FOX 5 Atlanta). article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating what caused a fire to spark inside an old bowling alley in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Video shows several firefighters battling the blaze on Glenwood Road, not far from Columbia Drive.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

FOX 5 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.