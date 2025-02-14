Caught on camera: Senoia man charged with shoplifting scratch-off tickets

The Brief A Senoia convenience store discovered that a customer had been helping himself to scratch-off lottery tickets when the clerks weren’t looking. Police have charged him with shoplifting. The case highlights the need for businesses to secure the displays that house the scratch-offs.



A Senoia man is in trouble with the law after he was allegedly caught on camera swiping scratch-off lottery tickets from his local convenience store.

Senoia Police say Kentaevius Render, 26, thought he was pulling a fast one on cashiers at the Hit-N-Run convenience store on SR-16.

What we know:

The surveillance footage of Render shows him waiting at the counter. And what is he waiting for? Police say an opportunity. That opportunity comes when the cashier gets really busy. The footage then shows him reaching around the display and snatching some scratch-off tickets.

Police say it all started when the store manager reported that funds were missing for the lottery tickets. They reviewed the footage and discovered two different occasions where a man is seen snatching the tickets while the cashier isn’t looking.

Senoia police posted his photo on social media, and they say that within hours, people called in with his identity. Police say Render lives in Senoia, and they have charged him with two counts of shoplifting.

Police also advise businesses that sell Georgia Lottery scratch-off tickets to secure them better if they have a similar setup. Call it karma or proof of the old adage that crime doesn’t pay; police say none of the scratch-off tickets were winners.

What we don't know:

It was not clear when Render would next appear in court.