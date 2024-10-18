Caught on camera: East Point candidate reports theft of campaign signs

The Brief An East Point candidate has provided video evidence of his campaign signs being stolen at night. The theft, captured by a doorbell camera, shows a man in an SUV stealing two signs at 3:10 a.m. from private property. Shen Atkins, East Point City Council candidate, has filed a police report, and authorities are investigating the incident. Another candidate, Jermaine Wright, faces similar issues, having replaced 50 signs and experienced significant financial loss. Both Atkins and Wright stress the seriousness of the theft and its illegality, hoping for police intervention and future deterrence.



Every election season, it never seems to fail, someone calls the FOX 5 Atlanta newsroom saying their candidate's signs are being stolen.

This time, an East Point candidate has proof. The culprits were captured on videotape in the still of the night.

"Many of my supporters woke up sending me messages saying my sign was taken, my sign is missing, it's gone," East Point at-large Ward B City Council candidate Shan Atkins told FOX 5.

The Jefferson Park resident says one of his supporters had a doorbell camera video of the sign theft from a downtown business. In the video, you can see what appears to be a light gray SUV with black trim pull up. A man gets out and removes not one, but two, of Atkins' signs before taking off.

The first-time candidate was so angry, he filed a police report and shared the video with officers.

"This was actually theft because it was not in a right of way. It was on private property. This one supporter sent me the actual Ring video, which clearly shows a timestamp of 3:10 a.m. and the perpetrator taking both of the signs," candidate Atkins recalled.

East Point police are now investigating the early morning heist.

FOX 5 contacted another candidate in the same race, Jermaine Wright, who says he has had the same problem, and he applauds Atkins for notifying the police.

"My signs started disappearing. I would notice that others, like Atlanta City Council, commissioners' other people's signs were still there, but only my sign was missing, so I've had the same issue. I had to replace 50 signs," Candidate Wright confirmed.

Wright says he has lost hundreds of dollars behind stolen signs and a banner that he says cost his campaign a thousand dollars.

Both candidates say they hope the police will find the culprits.

"Again, this is money. It's illegal, and these things shouldn't happen. Candidates in the future need to know hey you can't do this and if you do, there are ramifications, Wright affirmed.

"While this is not a level one crime, it is still theft. This election is very serious. I think the citizens of East Point would like a representative of high moral character. If this is linked to any candidate, I think the citizens would reject that as a representative for their city." Atkins emphasized.

FOX 5 reached out to all the candidates in the election. According to the East Point Clerk's office, one candidate did not want to be contacted. The fourth candidate has yet to call back.