Caught in the act: Atlanta police make quick arrest of suspected car burglar

The Brief Javieon Mitchell, 22, was arrested and charged with obstruction and prowling after being spotted pulling on car door handles. The second suspect involved in the incident remains at large. Authorities are seeking anonymous tips from the public to help locate the second suspect, offering a reward of up to $5,000.



A man was arrested after officers monitoring surveillance cameras spotted two suspects pulling on car door handles.

It happened on April 14 near Peachtree Center Avenue NE and John Portman Boulevard NE.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers part of the Video Integration Center Unit observed the activity and relayed the man’s location and description to patrol officers. Responding officers quickly located and detained one of the individuals.

Javieon Mitchell, 22, was arrested and charged with obstruction and prowling.

What we don't know:

The second suspect remains at large.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the second suspect to submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.