Catoosa County 17-year-old girl reportedly missing for almost a week

Catoosa County deputies are asking for help finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Officials say 17-year-old Bravery Channing Robins was last seen on Oct. 14 on Larry Drive at around 10:30 p.m.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 117 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help find Bravery, please call detectives at (706) 935-2424 or 911.

