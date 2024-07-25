Catching up with the 'Fabulous' Sheryl Lee Ralph

Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is having the time of her life in the new comedy "The Fabulous Four."

Ralph stars alongside fellow entertainment legends Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally as longtime friends traveling to Key West for the wedding of another good pal, played by Bette Midler. And while the Florida setting may look convincing on-screen, the four stars actually filmed the movie here in Georgia.

"We were shooting in beautiful downtown Savannah," says Ralph. "We were in a very difficult time because we were shooting during the strike. You know, we were one of the few films that got the union ‘OK’ to shoot, because we were so far into the work of the film. And, you know, we had all these little hiccups and things, but when I saw the movie, I said, 'Wow, sometimes the most stressful things just turn out to be the best things,’ because the movie was so good."

Ralph, of course, soared to fame and scored a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the Broadway classic "Dreamgirls." And since her three co-stars also have extensive musical experience, we had to ask about the possibility of a "The Fabulous Four" stage musical adaptation.

"Well, look at it this way, I am doing a wonderful TV series called 'Abbott Elementary' that takes up most of my time," says the star. "So, we probably have to wait five or six years for that to happen!"

"The Fabulous Four" opens in theaters this Friday, July 26 from Bleecker Street — click here for more information on the film.