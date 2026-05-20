Casting Call: Warner Bros. feature film, Christmas competition show
ATLANTA - Casting opportunities are now available across metro Atlanta for feature films, reality shows, commercials and true crime reenactments, with several paid roles currently seeking applicants.
BACKGROUND/EXTRAS
- Project: Exodus (Warner Bros. Feature Film)Casting: Photo double; Caucasian male, height 6'2"-6'4", 190-210 lbs., short hairFilming: July-August in FayettevillePAIDSubmission info: Clear recent headshot, clear full-body photo, current clothing sizes(sizes above would be best), phone numberEmail: pilot@centralcasting.comSubject: PHOTO DOUBLE
- Project: Christmas Decorating Competition Reality ShowCasting: Atlanta-area homeowners who love indoor Christmas decorations; DIY Christmas decorators to decorate two inside roomsFilming: July/August for 3-4 daysCompensation: $2,000 for participation + prizes, $500 finder’s fee if contestant makes it on the showApply at: https://www.crucialcasting.com/nowcasting
- Commercial (Unnamed)Casting: Special skill actors: skaters, jump rope performers, pool players, jugglers, fine artists, flair bartenders and gymnast tumblers; any gender, ages 25-50Filming: June 24-26Submission info: Name, location, video performing special skillEmail: submissions@bigpicturecasting.comDeadline: May 22
- Project: True Crime Reenactment (Oxygen Network)Casting: 45 roles; any gender, any age, any ethnicity; no acting experience requiredFilming: May 27-29PAIDApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTrueCrime
- Project: Age of Attraction (Netflix)Casting: People looking for love; ages 20s+; any gender, any ethnicityFilming: TBDApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallAge
JOBS
None
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
None