Casting Call: 'Thunder Road,' 'Kings'

Entertainment companies and industry organizations are recruiting talent and professionals across Georgia and Alabama for several major film projects, higher education roles, and regional networking events this month.

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

Project: Thunder Road

Casting: Featured preacher, male, ages 30-60, any ethnicity, experience required

Filming: 9/10 in Senoia

Pay: PAID

Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPreacher

Project: Kings

Casting: College kids, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: September 2026 in Atlanta

Pay: PAID

Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallKings

Project: Chocolate Commercial

Casting: Chocolate lovers, female, ages 28-38, youthful appearance, no tattoos, no piercings

Filming: 9/9-9/11 in Birmingham

Pay: PAID

Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChocolate

JOBS

Position: Georgia Film Academy Brand and Social Media Manager

Organization: Georgia Film Academy

Duties: Brand management and strategy

Website management

Social media management

More...

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as marketing, communications, or public relations

Proven experience managing brand identity, websites, and social media for a higher education institution or a related industry.

Experience with a multi-campus system or consortial arrangement is highly desirable.

More...

Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGFA

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Women in Production Summit & Short Film Summit

Hosted by: Women in Film & Television Atlanta (WIFTA)

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: SCADshow in Midtown Atlanta

What: Networking with Atlanta film/TV professionals - producers, directors, actors, filmmakers, production professionals and other industry creatives.

12 selected short films from filmmakers, with WIFTA's broader showcase emphasizing women filmmakers, crew members and leads

Panels: "Beyond the Gates: Why This Show Is Important in the Current Entertainment Environment"

"See More! Become More!" Fireside Chat

"Women Powering Production: Navigating the Vertical Revolution"

Perks: Free parking!

Register: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallWomen