Casting Call: 'Thunder Road,' 'Kings'
ATLANTA - Entertainment companies and industry organizations are recruiting talent and professionals across Georgia and Alabama for several major film projects, higher education roles, and regional networking events this month.
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
Project: Thunder Road
Casting: Featured preacher, male, ages 30-60, any ethnicity, experience required
Filming: 9/10 in Senoia
Pay: PAID
Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPreacher
Project: Kings
Casting: College kids, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: September 2026 in Atlanta
Pay: PAID
Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallKings
Project: Chocolate Commercial
Casting: Chocolate lovers, female, ages 28-38, youthful appearance, no tattoos, no piercings
Filming: 9/9-9/11 in Birmingham
Pay: PAID
Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChocolate
JOBS
Position: Georgia Film Academy Brand and Social Media Manager
Organization: Georgia Film Academy
Duties: Brand management and strategy
Website management
Social media management
More...
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as marketing, communications, or public relations
Proven experience managing brand identity, websites, and social media for a higher education institution or a related industry.
Experience with a multi-campus system or consortial arrangement is highly desirable.
More...
Apply: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGFA
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: Women in Production Summit & Short Film Summit
Hosted by: Women in Film & Television Atlanta (WIFTA)
Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Location: SCADshow in Midtown Atlanta
What: Networking with Atlanta film/TV professionals - producers, directors, actors, filmmakers, production professionals and other industry creatives.
12 selected short films from filmmakers, with WIFTA's broader showcase emphasizing women filmmakers, crew members and leads
Panels: "Beyond the Gates: Why This Show Is Important in the Current Entertainment Environment"
"See More! Become More!" Fireside Chat
"Women Powering Production: Navigating the Vertical Revolution"
Perks: Free parking!
Register: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallWomen