Casting Call: October 16, 2019

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/ Martial Arts – Karate experience.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing, if possible, Karate Outfit (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV) hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

(70’s NIGHTCLUB – MULTIPLE DAYS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for a big “1970’s Nightclub Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Contact Info.

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 21st – Friday Oct. 25th (Fitting = $20 Bump)

* More info & how to submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV) (Seeking: Parliament-Funkadelic Type Band)

(READ ALL INFO BELOW)

1 Keyboard Player/Singer

* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.

* -Must be able to read sheet music.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

* -The Keyboard player will be portraying Bernie Worrell from the band Parliament-Funkadelic.

1 Guitarist/Singer

* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.

* -Must be able to read sheet music.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

* -The Guitarist will be portraying Gary Shider from the band Parliament-Funkadelic, and will perform wearing one of his on-stage costumes: Please Google him for Reference.

1 Singer/Dancer

* -Black Female, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must have singing and dancing experience.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS DUE TODAY – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019.

* Please upload a clear, well lit self-tape video audition of yourself playing your instrument and/or singing to: hyltoncasting.com/amsoparliamentband/

* Please say your first and last name, height and weight.

* Please film yourself playing your instrument. The song performed in these scenes are “Give Up the Funk” by Parliament-Funkadelic. If possible, please play this song in your video submission.

YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH SHOOT DATES.

* Please note, for the Keyboard Player and Guitarist roles, you may be selected to attend an audition happening one day between Wednesday Oct 16th & Monday Oct 19th 2019.

* If selected, you’ll also need to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting one day between Wednesday Oct, 16th & Monday Oct 21st 2019.

Filming Dates:

* Tuesday October 22nd 2019

* Thursday October 24th 2019

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL STAFF )

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities (w/Scrubs) to portray Doctors & Nurses. 18 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 21yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(YOUNG EVANGELICALS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18 – 22yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “YOUTH” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(BLUE COLLAR)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/a blue collar look to portray a “Handy Man” 50 – 60yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WORKMAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com

(BABIES)

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login