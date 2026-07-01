Casting Call: Multiple background actors, child photo double
ATLANTA - Looking for your next role in Georgia's film industry? This week's Casting Call with Tess Hammock features paid background opportunities, a full-time child photo double casting, a creative project manager opening, and a networking event for entertainment professionals in Savannah.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: ‘Pastor Wanted’ Vertical Film
Casting: Male & Female 18+ To play Restaurant Patrons, Church Goers, Pedestrians
and more
Filming: 7/6-7/16
PAID
Submission info: name, contact number, 2 recent photos
Email: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com
Subject: PASTOR WANTED BG
2. Project: Lizard Music
Casting: Full time photo double for child actor, height: 4’5 and below, caucasian, blonde,
male, pant size: youth 8, and shoe size: youth 3
Filming: Aug - Oct in Fayetteville and surrounding areas
PAID
Submission info: 3 pictures (dated selfie, headshot, and full body), age, height, weight,
contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: LZMU KID DOUBLE
3. Project: Unnamed
Casting: Bodybuilders, any gender, any ethnicity, any age
Filming: July TBD
Submission info: recent photo, all contact info
Email: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com
Subject: BODYBUILDER
JOBS
Position: Creative Project Manager
Company: Robert Half
Duties:
● Client and team liaison
● Project management
● Resource optimization
● Data and workflow tracking
● Quality control,
● More…
Qualifications:
● 5 to 7 years of project management experience
● Bachelor’s degree
● Strong project coordination, organization, and time-management skills
● More…
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRH
NEWS/ EVENTS/ NETWORKING
Event: Georgia Entertainment Savannah Spotlight
What: networking, collaboration, and conversation w/ filmmakers, executives, creatives,
and industry leaders
When: July 14th 7pm - 10pm
Where: Old Savannah Distillery
Request an invitation at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSav