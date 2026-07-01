Casting Call: Multiple background actors, child photo double

Looking for your next role in Georgia's film industry? This week's Casting Call with Tess Hammock features paid background opportunities, a full-time child photo double casting, a creative project manager opening, and a networking event for entertainment professionals in Savannah.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: ‘Pastor Wanted’ Vertical Film

Casting: Male & Female 18+ To play Restaurant Patrons, Church Goers, Pedestrians

and more

Filming: 7/6-7/16

PAID

Submission info: name, contact number, 2 recent photos

Email: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com

Subject: PASTOR WANTED BG



2. Project: Lizard Music

Casting: Full time photo double for child actor, height: 4’5 and below, caucasian, blonde,

male, pant size: youth 8, and shoe size: youth 3

Filming: Aug - Oct in Fayetteville and surrounding areas

PAID

Submission info: 3 pictures (dated selfie, headshot, and full body), age, height, weight,

contact info

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: LZMU KID DOUBLE



3. Project: Unnamed

Casting: Bodybuilders, any gender, any ethnicity, any age

Filming: July TBD

Submission info: recent photo, all contact info

Email: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

Subject: BODYBUILDER



JOBS

Position: Creative Project Manager

Company: Robert Half

Duties:

● Client and team liaison

● Project management

● Resource optimization

● Data and workflow tracking

● Quality control,

● More…

Qualifications:

● 5 to 7 years of project management experience

● Bachelor’s degree

● Strong project coordination, organization, and time-management skills

● More…

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRH



NEWS/ EVENTS/ NETWORKING

Event: Georgia Entertainment Savannah Spotlight

What: networking, collaboration, and conversation w/ filmmakers, executives, creatives,

and industry leaders

When: July 14th 7pm - 10pm

Where: Old Savannah Distillery

Request an invitation at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSav