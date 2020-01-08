Casting Call: January 8, 2020

article

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (2 – 16yrs) to portray “Homeless Children”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Parents Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days – but not everyday)

* Put “MULTI–DAY KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com

(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)

* Caucasian Men w/a Russian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic look to portray “Prisoners”

* BIG or SKINNY TOUGH CHARACTER LOOKS 18 – 80yrs

* Submit: 2 CURRENT photos Mid Chest Up & Knees Up Full Body

* Submit photos wearing either a TANK TOP or NO SHIRT and SHORTS.

* IMPORTANT: Submit Photos w/you looking Serious – NON–SMILING

* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.

* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc), and if you have Tattoos.

* Fitting: Next Week (Mon, Tues or Wed)

* Shoots: Thursday Jan. 16th // Sunday Feb. 16th & Tuesday Feb. 18th

* Put “RUSSIAN PRISONER” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(MULTI-DAY CAR BOOKING)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities w/Cars that are not Black, Red, or White 18 – 55yrs

* Submit: 3 pics of yourself – along w/Make, Model, Yr, Color & photos of the Car.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – Mar. 15th (will work multiple days - $25 Car Bump)

* Must be fully available Monday - Friday during that period

* Put “TOWNIE w/CAR” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves…. This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent ”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$ - This Is An Ongoing Need

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Upcoming Project”

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login