Casting Call for Feb. 12, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Tess Hammock joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about productions in Georgia who are currently hiring extras and more.

Project: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Filming: Now through February 20 in Atlanta .

Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+.

Roles: Baristas, businessmen, high-end gala attendees, photographers, and more.

Project: Family Feud

Filming: Now through end of February in Atlanta .

Project: Unnamed Returning ABC Series

Submission Info: Send full name, contact info, sizes, current photo, and age.

Technical Operator, Network Operations – E.W. Scripps Company
Duties:
Provide technical support for remote guests via video conferencing platforms.
Manage incoming signals from field crews.
Act as primary technical support for control room and studio operations.
Organize and ingest video from field crews for editorial use.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
7+ years of experience in live television.
Strong problem-solving skills under pressure.
Apply: E.W. Scripps Careers
Full Job Posting: Technical Operator - Network Operations

