Casting Call for Feb. 12, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Tess Hammock joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about productions in Georgia who are currently hiring extras and more.
Casting Opportunities
Project: Grosse Pointe Garden Society
- Roles: Baristas, businessmen, high-end gala attendees, photographers, and more.
- Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+.
- Filming: Now through February 20 in Atlanta.
- Pay: Paid.
- Apply: Casting Taylor Made
Project: Family Feud
- Roles: Enthusiastic audience members.
- Who: Ages 18-40.
- Filming: Now through end of February in Atlanta.
- Apply: Cast BMC Talent
Project: Unnamed Returning ABC Series
- Roles: African American cowboys (male and female).
- Who: Ages 18+.
- Filming: February 19-20 in Alpharetta.
- Pay: Paid.
- Submission Info: Send full name, contact info, sizes, current photo, and age.
- Email: cobra@centralcasting.com
- Subject: REAL COWBOY
Job Openings
- Technical Operator, Network Operations – E.W. Scripps CompanyDuties:Provide technical support for remote guests via video conferencing platforms.Manage incoming signals from field crews.Act as primary technical support for control room and studio operations.Organize and ingest video from field crews for editorial use.Requirements:Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.7+ years of experience in live television.Strong problem-solving skills under pressure.Apply: E.W. Scripps CareersFull Job Posting: Technical Operator - Network Operations
Industry Events & Networking
Backlight Student Film Festival
- When: March 29-30
- Where: University of Georgia, Athens
- What:Student film screenings.Industry panels.Red carpet and networking.
- Student film screenings.
- Industry panels.
- Red carpet and networking.
- Who Can Submit: Must be a current student in Georgia.
- Film Submission Deadline: March 1.
- Categories:Short-form: Under 10 minutes.Mid-length: 10-30 minutes.
- Short-form: Under 10 minutes.
- Mid-length: 10-30 minutes.
- More Info & Submission: Backlight Film Festival
Foundations of Filmmaking – Trilith Institute
- When: 8-week virtual course (Feb 26 - April 14)
- Schedule: Mondays, 5:30-8:30 PM
- What You’ll Learn:Industry terminology & processes.Understanding above- and below-the-line roles.How a project moves from script to screen.Eligibility for Trilith Institute’s Creative Excellence Fellowship Grant.15% discount on Trilith Institute workshops for six months.
- Industry terminology & processes.
- Understanding above- and below-the-line roles.
- How a project moves from script to screen.
- Eligibility for Trilith Institute’s Creative Excellence Fellowship Grant.
- 15% discount on Trilith Institute workshops for six months.
- Register: Trilith Institute