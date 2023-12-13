Casting Call for Dec. 13, 2023: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the new year, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

ACTING/EXTRAS:

1. ‘Zatima’ season 3, Tyler Perry Studios Production has two paid filming dates this week:

12/14 - Restaurant scene - please note if you have bartending or waitressing experience

12/15 - Party goers (Ages 18-30) - if you have a car please include make, model, year and color

Pick one date and send one email including all your information to Zatimaextras@gmail.com

2. "The Ms. Pat Show," BET Original Series Filming Dec. 2023 through Feb. 2024,

All ages, ethnicities, and genders needed

Submit here: https://hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database/

3. "All the Queen’s Men," filming Dec, 15 paid for one day, but you can also apply to be an extra for six days from Dec. 15 to 22

Female extras for a party/club scene (Ages 21+)

Include all information and include "Club Eden Friday Only" or "Club Eden 6 Days" in the email subject line to ATQMextras@gmail.com

CREW:

1. Full-time Facility Services Technician (Painter) at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Apply here: https://trilithstudios.bamboohr.com/careers/42

2. Catering Assistants at Motion Picture Catering with Hanna Brothers Inc. in Fayetteville, Apply here: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=dac8261f4ffb13c5&utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&from=iaBackPress&from=smart-apply

UPCOMING:

1 ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is set to begin filming in January after a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Keep an eye out as dates are subject to change and extras casting calls could be looming

2 Denzel Washington’s Netflix movie "The Piano Lesson" shoots in Macon in January.