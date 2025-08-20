Casting Call for Aug. 20, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: "The Real Hunting Wives of the South"
- Casting: A real close-knit circle of friends with big personalities navigating faith, friendship, and life
- Filming: TBD
- Submission info: Contact info, story of you and your friends to Casting@aintthatent.com
2. Project: Unnamed TV show
- Casting: NYE party goers: Fashionable, big energy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, couples encouraged to apply
- Filming: Aug. 21 in Atlanta
- Submission info: Full name, phone number, email address, date of birth, headshot (recent and clear), resume and/or reel (if available). Optional but encouraged: Photos in your party outfits or fashion-forward looks to info@cabcastings.com with the subject: "NYE PARTY GOER 8/21"
3. Project: Unnamed
- Casting: Real bartenders, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18-28
- Filming: Four Days: Sept. 9-12 in Doraville, Must be available all four days
- Submit at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallBartender
4. Project: "Will Trent" season four
- Casting: Caucasian women, age 18+, who can portray being six-months pregnant
- Filming: Aug. 26 in Norcross
- Submission info: Full name, photos and phone number (format 000-000-0000) to COBRA@centralcasting.com with the subject: "BELLY DOUBLE"
Jobs
1: Stereoscopic Production Lead at Meta (formerly Facebook)
Duties:
- Partner with creative producers, external production companies, and other stakeholders to deliver a high-quality slate of 3D productions across film, TV, music and sports genres
- Drive the 3D technical standards of projects landing in our slate from concept to delivery
- Collaborate with external production companies and internal teams to develop, oversee, and execute compelling immersive content experiences across Meta Quest platforms and surfaces
Requirements:
- Ten or more years of experience as a content producer in film/TV
- Five or more years of experience in a leadership role delivering stereoscopic 3D content
- Proven track record of successful content launches and complex production management
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
Apply at https://www.metacareers.com/jobs
2. Intern for Fall 2025 at Formation Talent Agency (formerly People Store)
Resumes are due on Aug. 22.
This internship will have interns building foundational industry knowledge, working alongside experienced professionals, and getting a closer look at how talent is represented in today’s entertainment landscape.
Requirements:
- A strong attention to detail
- Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook
- Familiarity with social media platforms
- Knowledge of Breakdown Express (a plus!)
Send resume and cover letter to careers@formationtalent.com
News/Networking/Events
How to Make a Documentary: Ideas, Research and Concept Reels
The four-week online course will be taught by Imani L Warren.
When: Sept. 6 to 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
What you’ll learn:
- Research & Concept Development
- Conducting Interviews & Gathering Information
- Production & Location Setup
- Principal Filming & Next Steps
Register at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/how-to-make-a-documentary