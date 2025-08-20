Casting Call for Aug. 20, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "The Real Hunting Wives of the South"

Casting: A real close-knit circle of friends with big personalities navigating faith, friendship, and life

Filming: TBD

Submission info: Contact info, story of you and your friends to Casting@aintthatent.com

2. Project: Unnamed TV show

Casting: NYE party goers: Fashionable, big energy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, couples encouraged to apply

Filming: Aug. 21 in Atlanta

Submission info: Full name, phone number, email address, date of birth, headshot (recent and clear), resume and/or reel (if available). Optional but encouraged: Photos in your party outfits or fashion-forward looks to info@cabcastings.com with the subject: "NYE PARTY GOER 8/21"

3. Project: Unnamed

Casting: Real bartenders, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18-28

Filming: Four Days: Sept. 9-12 in Doraville, Must be available all four days

Submit at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallBartender

4. Project: "Will Trent" season four

Casting: Caucasian women, age 18+, who can portray being six-months pregnant

Filming: Aug. 26 in Norcross

Submission info: Full name, photos and phone number (format 000-000-0000) to COBRA@centralcasting.com with the subject: "BELLY DOUBLE"

Jobs

1: Stereoscopic Production Lead at Meta (formerly Facebook)

Duties:

Partner with creative producers, external production companies, and other stakeholders to deliver a high-quality slate of 3D productions across film, TV, music and sports genres

Drive the 3D technical standards of projects landing in our slate from concept to delivery

Collaborate with external production companies and internal teams to develop, oversee, and execute compelling immersive content experiences across Meta Quest platforms and surfaces

Requirements:

Ten or more years of experience as a content producer in film/TV

Five or more years of experience in a leadership role delivering stereoscopic 3D content

Proven track record of successful content launches and complex production management

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

Apply at https://www.metacareers.com/jobs

2. Intern for Fall 2025 at Formation Talent Agency (formerly People Store)

Resumes are due on Aug. 22.

This internship will have interns building foundational industry knowledge, working alongside experienced professionals, and getting a closer look at how talent is represented in today’s entertainment landscape.

Requirements:

A strong attention to detail

Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook

Familiarity with social media platforms

Knowledge of Breakdown Express (a plus!)

Send resume and cover letter to careers@formationtalent.com

News/Networking/Events

How to Make a Documentary: Ideas, Research and Concept Reels

The four-week online course will be taught by Imani L Warren.

When: Sept. 6 to 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What you’ll learn:

Research & Concept Development

Conducting Interviews & Gathering Information

Production & Location Setup

Principal Filming & Next Steps

Register at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/how-to-make-a-documentary