Casting Call: New major dating series, Iron Jane

Casting agencies and filmmakers are seeking local talent for several major television and film projects shooting across the Atlanta area.

🎬BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: New Major Dating Series (Title and Network TBA)

Casting: Single homeowners, Living in or around the Atlanta area, People who feel their home reflects their personality and who they are, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: September-November, with only a 3-day filming commitment for participants

Stipend: Participants will receive a filming stipend

Submission info: Name, Phone number, City you live in, Instagram handle (if you have one), 2-3 sentences about yourself, recent photo

Email: castingcall@rtrmedia.com

Subject: Atlanta Casting

2. Project: Iron Jane

Casting:

a. Bodybuilders: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, muscular body types, Fitness competition experience a plus

b. Babies: caucasian & hispanic babies, 8-12 months old, Twins a plus! Must have GA DOL Entertainment Certificate

c. Kids: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 6-10 years old, Must have GA DOL Entertainment Certificate, portraying students/theater kids

d. General Background: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 8/11 – 9/9 in Atlanta

Pay: PAID

Submission info: Name / Phone Number / 2-3 Clear current photos / Height & Weight

Email: DCBackgroundCasting@Gmail.com

Subject: "IJ Bodybuilder", "IJ Baby", "IJ Kids", "IJ General BG"

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

(GUESTS! For a GA based independent film)

Event: Dementium Movie Premier (TRAILER LINK HERE)

Guests: Andrew Hunter & Luke Speakman (actor)

When: Aug 10 at 6PM, Movie begins at 7PM

Where: Plaza Theater, 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

What: Red carpet premier, Q & A, Meet & Greet, and networking

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDementium