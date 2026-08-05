Casting Call: New major dating series, Iron Jane
ATLANTA - Casting agencies and filmmakers are seeking local talent for several major television and film projects shooting across the Atlanta area.
🎬BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: New Major Dating Series (Title and Network TBA)
Casting: Single homeowners, Living in or around the Atlanta area, People who feel their home reflects their personality and who they are, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: September-November, with only a 3-day filming commitment for participants
Stipend: Participants will receive a filming stipend
Submission info: Name, Phone number, City you live in, Instagram handle (if you have one), 2-3 sentences about yourself, recent photo
Email: castingcall@rtrmedia.com
Subject: Atlanta Casting
2. Project: Iron Jane
Casting:
a. Bodybuilders: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, muscular body types, Fitness competition experience a plus
b. Babies: caucasian & hispanic babies, 8-12 months old, Twins a plus! Must have GA DOL Entertainment Certificate
c. Kids: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 6-10 years old, Must have GA DOL Entertainment Certificate, portraying students/theater kids
d. General Background: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 8/11 – 9/9 in Atlanta
Pay: PAID
Submission info: Name / Phone Number / 2-3 Clear current photos / Height & Weight
Email: DCBackgroundCasting@Gmail.com
Subject: "IJ Bodybuilder", "IJ Baby", "IJ Kids", "IJ General BG"
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
(GUESTS! For a GA based independent film)
Event: Dementium Movie Premier (TRAILER LINK HERE)
Guests: Andrew Hunter & Luke Speakman (actor)
When: Aug 10 at 6PM, Movie begins at 7PM
Where: Plaza Theater, 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
What: Red carpet premier, Q & A, Meet & Greet, and networking
Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDementium
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.