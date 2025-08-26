Cascade Road reopens after years of work

The Brief The ATLDOT Commissioner says the quality of life has been elevated in the Cascade Road corridor with the completion of Cascade Complete Streets. Dozens of businesses say they took a huge financial hit during the 3.5 years or more of construction that prevented customers from reaching businesses. After working around the clock for the last couple of weeks, the $33M project will be totally finished in October.



After painful delays and a double detour, Cascade Road is finally opened from I-285 to the West End.

What we know:

Workers have installed 10-foot trails for cyclists or pedestrians to walk and enjoy the nature preserve.

They've installed more narrow streets to reduce speeds, there is resurfacing and enhanced lighting.

A design flaw led to further delays when emergency vehicles could not get through, but Atlanta Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness says all of that has been corrected and everything on the $33-million-dollar project should be finished in two months.

What they're saying:

"We have punch list work to do, to include traffic signals, we have to unpack the traffic signals. We are finishing pores on our trail and signage work that needs to be done, but generally speaking, we are substantially complete," Caviness said. "The punch list work as we call it, and some of the sidewalk improvements, the lighting, will be totally complete in October of this year."

Business owners say city officials broke ground in November 2021, but numerous delays dragged the work on for years and took a toll on business owners, who struggled financially.

Ebony Love, who owns Mr. Cabrini Chicken Sausage, can finally get to her vendors.

"I'm ecstatic about it. It's been a complete headache, but you know you have to be patient with progress and it just takes time. I'm excited that we're back open," said business owner Ebony Love.

What's next:

To celebrate the street being reopened, there will be a huge street festival at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.