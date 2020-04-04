Cartersville SWAT standoff ends peacefully, 1 in custody

After more than three hours, a Cartersville SWAT standoff involving a man inside his vehicle, believed to be armed, was peacefully resolved.

FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda was on scene near Collins Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cartersville as authorities spoke to the suspect over a speaker, urging a man to get out of the small blue Toyota, according to Cartersville Police.

Throughout the morning, the police presence grew, including support from Bartow County Sheriff's deputies, who blocked off nearby streets and placed spikes.

Cartersville Police said they first responded to a shots fired call around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. When they located the vehicle reported, police said, the suspect refused to get out of the car, launching the hours-long standoff.

Around 8:30 a.m., police reportedly used a "flashbang" to encourage the suspect to surrender. At that point, he was taken into custody, and police said he will be facing charges.

FOX 5 spotted authorities removing a gun from the vehicle, as they placed evidence markers and processed the scene.

There were no injuries in the early morning incident, according to police.

Details around the shots fired call remain unclear, and authorities would not comment on why the car was parked outside of the house on Collins Street; however, they did tell FOX 5 people were inside the home during the incident.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.