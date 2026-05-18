Cartersville leaders celebrate 'Museum City Day' proclamation

The Brief Local leaders have declared May 18 as "Museum City Day" in Cartersville, reading a public proclamation at the city's Rose Lawn House Museum. The proclamation commemorates Cartersville's place as "Museum City," a moniker earned thanks to the presence of several world-class institutions in the city. The proclamation also celebrates the 35th anniversary of Cartersville's tourism bureau.



In case you didn’t know, today is International Museum Day — and there’s no better place to celebrate than Georgia’s own Museum City.

We’re talking about Cartersville, of course, which is home to a handful of top museums. You’ve seen several of them featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past; we’re frequent visitors to the Savoy Automobile Museum, which boasts an astonishing collection of rare and classic cars. And then there’s the Tellus Science Museum, home to the glittering Weinman Mineral Gallery. And we never pass up a chance to check out the Booth Western Art Museum, which is the only museum of its kind in the Southeast.

We’ve also stopped by the Bartow History Museum, located inside the 1869 courthouse in downtown Cartersville. And speaking of history…this morning marked our first visit to the Rose Lawn House Museum, which is owned by the country and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was once owned by evangelist Sam Jones, whose writing and memorabilia remain on display there.

In honor of International Museum Day and the 35th anniversary of Cartersville’s tourism bureau, the city and county joined forces this morning to declare today "Museum City Day." We were there at the official proclamation ceremony, and chatted with local leaders about the importance of Cartersville’s museums to the region. Click the video player in this article to check it out!