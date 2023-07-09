Several cars shot by pellet gun on I-985

Someone allegedly used a pellet gun to shoot as many as 10 cars driving northbound along I-985 Sunday afternoon, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. One driver was injured during the shooting.

Hall County officials were called to the scene around 5 p.m. over a call that someone was firing a pellet rifle near Exit 8, Friendship Road.

Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies said they located a person of interest. That person is still being questioned by criminal investigators.

The person who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Although just 10 cars were counted, officials believe there could have been many more.

If you were driving along I-985 Sunday between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and find damage on your vehicle consistent with pellet fire, please call the Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 to file a report.