Carrollton woman who gave meth to man who overdosed charged with murder, deputies say

article

A Carrollton woman is facing murder charges in connection to the drug death of a man in April 2021.

Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday by authorities from Haralson and Carroll counties on a felony murder charge. The charges stem from a psychiatric call on April 2, 2021. According to Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to a male, Dennis Raines, 33, of Buchanan Georgia, who was fighting air, acting out of control and unsteady on his feet. First responders were able to get him in the ambulance and went to transport him to the Emergency Room. Raines died a short time later and an investigation was opened into his death.

According to an autopsy, Raines had died of methamphetamine toxicity. Investigators learned it was Johnson who distributed the methamphetamine to Raines. She was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamines In August, the case was presented to the Haralson County grand jury, who indicted Johnson for distribution of methamphetamine and felony murder.



Investigators say when Jessica Johnson was taken into custody, a quantity of suspected meth was found in multiple clear bags. She will face additional charges in Carroll County for those drugs.